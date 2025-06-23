New Yamaha FZ Design Patented In India; Launch Soon?

Yamaha has been working to diversify its global portfolio for quite some time now. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer offers the FZ series in India, which features a 149 cc engine. Recently, the brand has filed the design patent for its new FZ motorcycle in India. Though the patent hides many of the design elements and changes, it does reveal a few details expected from the new Yamaha FZ bike. Though not much has been revealed yet, it is expected to get a hybrid powertrain like the Yamaha FZ S-FI.

The patent image suggests that the new Yamaha FZ has gone through a few design tweaks. It indicates that the upcoming FZ will get toned-down design elements, and turn indicators on the fuel tank. However, the shrouds on the fuel tank still exist, but are likely to get slightly subdued. Also, the new model is expected to get a new TFT screen for better information display and is liley to ditch the painted rim scheme available on the other models of the series.

Yamaha FZ design patented

Yamaha has not yet confirmed any specific details or the launch timeline of its upcoming motorcycle in India. However, considering the design has been patented, it is likely to go on the floor before the year ends.

Also, the new FZ is expected to be a more affordable iteration of the existing FZ lineup in the country. The brand has a total of seven models in its FZ series, including the FZ-X, FZ S-FI Ver 3.0, FZ S-FI Ver 4.0, FZ S-FI Ver 4.0 DLX, FZ-FI, FZ S-FI, and the FZ S Hybrid. The Yamaha FZ S FI is the most affordable bike of the series, available at a starting price of Rs 1.18 lakh 9ex-showroom).