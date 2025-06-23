New Kinetic Electric Scooter Design Patented; Launch Soon?

It seems like Kinetic Watts and Volts is working on a new electric scooter and from the look at the design patent that the company has filed, the upcoming Kinetic electric scooter will look a lot like the iconic Kinetic Honda of the 80s and the 90s. The front apron, headlight and the rearview mirrors along with the tiny windscreen with the word 'Kinetic' written on it, all hark back to the Kinetic Honda. The other design elements include a long and wide seat along with decent footboard space.

Other detail highlights include side panels that are similar to the ones on the old Kinetic Honda and a rather thick grab-handle at the rear. From what we understand, this will be a family scooter so the focus will be on practicality and comfort, rather than performance. Specifications like range, battery size and motor capacity will be revealed closer to the launch. When launched, the new Kinetic EV will go up against the likes of the Ather Rizta, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and the Ola S1 X.

Kinetic Watts and Volts (KWV), recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra. Spread across 87,000 square feet, the new plant is set to become the cornerstone of the company's electric vehicle expansion strategy. The facility has been designed to support scalable and sustainable production, incorporating advanced automation, precision assembly lines, and digitised operations.