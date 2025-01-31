Yamaha R3, MT-03 Get Massive Price Cut Of Rs 1.10 Lakh

Yamaha R3 and MT-03 come with twin-cylinder engine
Yamaha Motor India launched its middle-weight sportbike, R3, and streetfighter, MT-03 a while back as flag bearers of its premium bike segment in the country. However, the bikes came with a price tag that was not very well received by consumers. The brand seems to have noticed the concerns and has addressed them with a price reduction of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for these flagship models.
The brand claims that the revised prices for both bikes will be effective from February 1, 2025. With the changes in place, the Yamaha R3 is now priced at Rs 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that the Yamaha R Meanwhile, the Yamaha MT-03 will be sold at Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The changes in the prices are also expected to give the bikes an advantage against their rivals in the country.
Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure R Launched At Rs 7.2 Lakh, But There's A Catch
The Yamaha R3 competes against the likes of the Aprilia RS457 priced at Rs 4.20 lakh (ex-showroom), KTM RC 390 which comes at Rs 3.21 lakh (ex-showroom), BMW G 3100 RR sold at Rs 3.05 lakh (ex-showroom), and others. Similarly, the Yamaha MT-03 competes against the likes of the BMW G 310 R priced at Rs 2.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and the KTM 390 Duke sold at Rs 3.13 lakh (ex-showroom) among others.
The brand claims that the revised prices for both bikes will be effective from February 1, 2025. With the changes in place, the Yamaha R3 is now priced at Rs 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that the Yamaha R Meanwhile, the Yamaha MT-03 will be sold at Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The changes in the prices are also expected to give the bikes an advantage against their rivals in the country.
Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure R Launched At Rs 7.2 Lakh, But There's A Catch
The Yamaha R3 competes against the likes of the Aprilia RS457 priced at Rs 4.20 lakh (ex-showroom), KTM RC 390 which comes at Rs 3.21 lakh (ex-showroom), BMW G 3100 RR sold at Rs 3.05 lakh (ex-showroom), and others. Similarly, the Yamaha MT-03 competes against the likes of the BMW G 310 R priced at Rs 2.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and the KTM 390 Duke sold at Rs 3.13 lakh (ex-showroom) among others.
Even though the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 have different body styles and represent the brand in different categories, they both have the same underpinnings. Both of them are based on a diamond frame housing a 321 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This power unit puts out 41 hp of power and 29.5 Nm of peak torque. It works in conjunction with a six-speed transmission with a wet multiple disc clutch. Additionally, both bikes have 17-inch wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres. For safety, the brand offers dual-channel ABS on both machines.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world