KTM 390 Adventure R Launched At Rs 7.2 Lakh, But There's A Catch

KTM 390 Adventure R has been launched in UK
KTM has launched the 390 Adventure R. However, the bike has yet to reach the Indian shore as it has been launched in the UK priced at £5399 ( around Rs 5.8 lakh) for the entry-level X variant. While the version higher in the hierarchy comes priced at £6699 (around Rs 7.2 lakh). As per the latest update, the Austrian brand has also started taking bookings for both bikes in the United Kingdom while the deliveries are expected to commence in March.
This comes at a time when the KTM 390 Adventure S was supposed to be launched in India. Specifically, the bike was supposed to launch in the country on January 20. However, the brand is yet to announce the prices of the off-road capable bike. There is no word on the launch of the 390 Adventure R in the country yet. Although, the brand is likely to launch it in the future after weighing in the factor of demand.
Diving into the details, the KTM 390 Adventure R stays true to its roots carrying the design DNA of the 390 Adventure family. This can be seen in the form of the vertically stacked headlamps flanked by DRLs on either side. It also gets a tall windscreen to protect the rider. With a high beak, and a design imitating rally bikes, the bike looks ready to explore uncharted terrains.
Braking is the responsibility of a 320 mm floating disc with Bybre two-piston radial calipers at the front while the rear end comes with a 240 mm disc with single-piston Bybre calliper. The bike also gets a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel both wrapped in Apollo Tramplrs.
Powering the KTM 390 Adventure R is a 399 cc single-cylinder LC4c engine of the brand which puts out 45.2 hp of power and 39 Nm of peak torque. It works with a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.
Based on a steel trellis frame, the capabilities of the bike are supported by 43 mm WP USD forks which offer preload and rebound adjustability along with mono-shock at the rear end which are also sourced from WP.
