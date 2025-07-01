2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Plus Arrives At Dealership; Check Pics

KTM 390 Adventure X is to be discontinued and will be replaced by an upgraded version. This iteration of the bike will come with more features and has already started reaching dealerships. While reports suggest that it will be called 390 Adventure X Plus, the latest images of the motorcycle reveal that it will carry forward the 390 Adventure X. The confirmation on the name is still awaited.

The images of the latest iteration of the middle-weight adventure motorcycle reveal that the paint scheme of the bike remains the same. It confirms that the bike will get an updated switchgear compared to the standard model. It also gets a cruise control switch. In terms of features, the bike is going to get an IMB-based rider aid like Cornering ABS, switchable Cornering Traction Control. There will also be three riding modes- Street, Rain, and Off-Road.

From a mechanical standpoint, the KTM 390 Adventure X Plus will maintain its current standard configuration. The braking system will remain unchanged, with the motorcycle featuring 19-inch alloy wheels at the front and 17-inch alloy wheels at the rear. It will preserve the on-road tendencies of the previous model, while still being able to handle off-road conditions.

Image Source- TeamBHP

Powering the bike will be the same 399 cc LC4c single-cylinder engine, which is tuned to produce 45 hp of power at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque while revving at 6,500 rpm. Even without any mechanical change, the motorcycle is likely to get a price hike because of an extended feature list over the current iteration. The details of the launch are yet to be confirmed. Expectations are that the motorcycle will likely be launched in the coming weeks.