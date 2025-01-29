2025 Yamaha R3 To Launch Soon In India? Design Patent Reveals Details

2025 Yamaha R3 will come with a twin-cylinder engine
Yamaha Motor India seems to be planning on bringing the 2025 version of its middle-weight sports bike the R3 to the Indian market. Before any official announcement, the design patent of the bike with supersport design has been leaked online giving a preview of some of the details. It is to be noted that the 2025 Yamaha R3 is already on sale in the international market and comes with a host of changes over the outgoing version.
Diving into the details, the patent images hint at a design that is the same as the version of the bike available in the global market. It comes with elements inspired by the flagship product of the brand in the supersport segment.
Also Read: 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Breaks Cover With More Power
Specifically, the bike gets a projector headlamp flanked by four-element LED DLRs on either side. The brand has also added LED turn indicators to the mix. This is complemented by a well-sculpted fuel tank with full fairing and a sleek design for the tail section. This is complemented by colour options like Matte Stealth Black, Team Yamaha Blue, and Lunar white with Nebula Blue in the US market.
At heart, the 2025 Yamaha R3 has a 321 cc liquid-cooled inline twin-cylinder engine. This is the same unit that the brand has used for the MT03. It is tuned to put out 41 bhp of power and 30 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. With all of this, the bike is expected to get a price bump. It currently starts at Rs 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
Diving into the details, the patent images hint at a design that is the same as the version of the bike available in the global market. It comes with elements inspired by the flagship product of the brand in the supersport segment.
Also Read: 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Breaks Cover With More Power
Specifically, the bike gets a projector headlamp flanked by four-element LED DLRs on either side. The brand has also added LED turn indicators to the mix. This is complemented by a well-sculpted fuel tank with full fairing and a sleek design for the tail section. This is complemented by colour options like Matte Stealth Black, Team Yamaha Blue, and Lunar white with Nebula Blue in the US market.
Along with all of it, the 2025 Yamaha R3 brings an extended list of features. This can be seen in the form of the fully digital instrument cluster which enabled connectivity features. The brand is also offering a USB charging port for the rider's convenience. Along with all of this, the bike gets 17-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels.
At heart, the 2025 Yamaha R3 has a 321 cc liquid-cooled inline twin-cylinder engine. This is the same unit that the brand has used for the MT03. It is tuned to put out 41 bhp of power and 30 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. With all of this, the bike is expected to get a price bump. It currently starts at Rs 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world