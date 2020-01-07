ICAR NET On January 8 To Be Postponed 'Only In Case Of Unforeseen Situation'

ICAR NET scheduled on January 8 will be postponed only if there is a law and order situation

ICAR NET 2019 exam is scheduled to start tomorrow, on January 8, 2020. However, in case of unforeseen situations the examination which is scheduled on January 8, will be held on January 11 instead. The ICAR NET 2019 schedule for January 9 and January 10 will remain the same.

The Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB) on December 31 had released a notice informing the candidates that the examination will be held as per schedule. However, in case of a law and order situation, the examination scheduled on January 8 will be held on January 11.

"It is hereby notified to all concerned that in the light of recent notice for a nation-wide strike on 8th January, 2020 by various trade unions, as a contingency; in case there is law and order issues on 08.01.2020, the schedule and slots for ICAR-NET-2019 Examination on 9th and 10th January, 2020 will continue as it is and the schedule and slots of 8th January, 2020 will be re-scheduled on 11th January, 2020," read the notice.

ASRB, again, released a notice yesterday to reiterate its previous message. The exam scheduled tomorrow will be shifted to January 11 only in case of an 'unforeseen situation'.

The ICAR NET will be computer based and will have 150 marks in total. It will be held at 32 exam centres. Candidates have to score minimum 75% in the ICAR NET to qualify. The pass mark for candidates belonging to OBC category and SC/ ST/ Divyang categories are 67.5% and 60%, respectively. The question paper will be in English and Hindi. The standard of the question paper will be of Master's degree.

