ICAR To Conduct National Eligibility Test (NET) This Week

The ICAR NET is held in 57 agriculture and allied disciplines.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)'s National Eligibility Test (NET) would be held on January 8-10. The exam would be held for selecting candidates for Assistant Professor posts in ICAR affiliated agricultural universities of the country. The exam is held in 57 agriculture and allied disciplines.The NET certificates will be issued by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB).

In view of the National General Strike called by central trade unions on January 8, the ICAR has said that only if any unforeseen situation arises on January 8, the exam on that day would be held on January 11.

"Only in case of any unforeseen situation on 8th January, 2020 the exam scheduled for 8th January, 2020 will be held on 11th January, 2020," the ICAR has said in a notification released on its official website.

The Council had notified the same, through a notice on its website, on December 31 as well.

The ICAR NET was initially scheduled to be held on December 9 to December 15.

The ICAR NET will be computer based and will have 150 marks in total. It will be held at 32 exam centres. Candidates have to score minimum 75% in the ICAR NET to qualify. The pass mark for candidates belonging to OBC category and SC/ ST/ Divyang categories are 67.5% and 60%, respectively. The question paper will be in English and Hindi. The standard of the question paper will be of Master's degree.

