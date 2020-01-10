ASRB Invites Representation On ICAR NET 2019 Question Paper

ASRB has invited representation on ICAR NET 2019 question paper

Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB) has activated the link to submit representation regarding ICAR-National Eligibility Test 2019. The link will become active only for those candidates who have already appeared for the ICAR NET 2019 exam.

The ICAR NET exam was scheduled to start on January 8 however due to the all India strike called by Trade Unions, the exam scheduled on January 8 was shifted to January 11. The exams began on January 9, and will be held on January 10 and 11. Candidates who appeared for the exam yesterday, on January 8, can head over to the official ASRB website, 'asrb.org.in', and submit their representations.

ICAR NET 2019 Representation On Question: Submit Here

The link to submit representation 'is only meant to specify Questions which the candidate finds ambiguous or having incorrect options / multiple correct options / repetitive questions in the question paper he/she has appeared in.'

Candidates would need their roll number and date of birth to log in and submit their representation.

After the exam is over, ASRB will release a provisional answer key for the exam. Candidates will again be allowed to submit objection on the provisional answer key.

ICAR NET exam is held for 57 agriculture and allied disciplines. Candidates have to score minimum 75% in the ICAR NET to qualify. The pass mark for candidates belonging to OBC category and SC/ ST/ Divyang categories are 67.5% and 60%, respectively. The question paper will be in English and Hindi. The standard of the question paper will be of Master's degree.

