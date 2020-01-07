ICAR NET Exam For January 8 Postponed

ICAR NET 2019 exam scheduled on January 8 has been postponed

ICAR NET 2019 exam was scheduled to start tomorrow, on January 8, 2020. However, given the strike called by Trade Unions tomorrow, Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB) has decided to postpone tomorrow's exam. The ICAR NET exam scheduled on January 8 will now be held on January 11, 2020.

A notice released by ASRB on its official website said that the Board reviewed the situation and has decided to postpone the exam.

"Considering the concerns raised by Centre Supervisors, Directors and the Applicants/Students, the Board has reviewed the situation and it has been decided that the ICAR- NET-20 19 Examination scheduled on 8th January, 2020 will now be held on 11th January, 2020 at the same time and venue," reads the notice.

The Board, on December 31, had released a notice informing the candidates that the examination will be held as per schedule. However, in case of a law and order situation, the examination scheduled on January 8 will be held on January 11.

ASRB, again, released a notice yesterday to reiterate its previous message. The exam scheduled tomorrow will be shifted to January 11 only in case of an 'unforeseen situation'.

The ICAR NET will be computer based and will have 150 marks in total. It will be held at 32 exam centres. Candidates have to score minimum 75% in the ICAR NET to qualify. The pass mark for candidates belonging to OBC category and SC/ ST/ Divyang categories are 67.5% and 60%, respectively. The question paper will be in English and Hindi. The standard of the question paper will be of Master's degree.

Click here for more Jobs News