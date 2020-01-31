ICAR NET Result Declared

ICAR NET result has been declared.

ICAR NET 2019 result has been announced. The exam conducting board, Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB), has declared the result. Candidates who took the ICAR NET can download the result from the official website of ICAR and ASRB.

ICAR NET 2019 Result

“While every care has been taken to ensure accuracy of the result, if at any stage, any discrepancy comes to the notice of ASRB, the Board reserves the right to rectify the same and no claim, whatsoever, will be entertained if any person/candidate Is affected In the process,” said the ICAR is the result notice.

The pass mark in ICAR NET is 75%. The pass mark for candidates belonging to OBC category and SC/ ST/ Divyang categories are 67.5% and 60%, respectively.

ICAR NET exam is held for 57 agriculture and allied disciplines. The exam is conducted by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) to determine the eligibility for lectureship in state agricultural universities and other agricultural universities under the Council.

NET is the only exam that ASRB conducts on behalf of ICAR. The onus of other exams of ICAR like All India Entrance Exam for Agriculture Admission for undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes have been transferred to the National Testing Agency (NTA) from this year.

