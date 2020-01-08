ICAR NET Postponed Due To Trade Union Strike; JEE Main, UPTET As Per Schedule

Despite Trade Union strike, JEE Main will be held as per schedule

Due to all India strike called by Trade Unions, Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB) postponed the ICAR NET exam scheduled for today, i.e.e January 8. The exam will now be held on January 11. The schedule for ICAR NET to be held on January 9 and 10 will remain the same.

National Testing Agency (NTA), on the other hand, has not made any changes in the schedule for JEE Main exam which began on January 6 and will be concluded tomorrow. The JEE Main exam scheduled on January 8 is being held as per the programme released earlier by NTA.

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) which was scheduled in December, then got postponed and was scheduled for January 8, will also be held as per the schedule. There has been no announcement from the UP Basic Education Board about any change in the exam date.

As for schools, while some schools have been closed on account of the cold wave, there has been no information of schools remaining closed due to the strike.

Ten central trade unions have called for Bharat Bandh, a nationwide strike, today against government's "disinvestment, privatisation and labour reform policies". According to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), which is affiliated to the CPI(M), over 25 crore workers will participate in the nationwide strike.

