Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Know Date, Timing, Workers' Demands - All You Need To Know

Bharat Bandh on 8 January: Workers will protest against central government policies.

Nine central trade unions have called for Bharat Bandh, a nationwide strike, tomorrow against government's disinvestment, privatisation and labour reform policies. According to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), which is affiliated to Communist Party of India (Marxist), over 25 crore workers will participate in the nationwide strike. "It has been over four years since any Indian Labour conference took place. The last meeting with the Group of Ministers was constituted to discuss a 12 point-charter of demands, took place in August 2015. Since then, nothing has proceeded," the Centre of Indian Trade Unions said in a release.



"The government failing to tackle the crises-ridden economy is busy in privatizing and selling PSUs, natural resources and other national assets which are detrimental to the national interest and national development," it added.

Here's all you need to know about the Bharat Bandh tomorrow:

Bharat Bandh Date: January 8, Wednesday

Bharat Bandh Time: It will be a 24-hour all-India strike that would begin early morning on Wednesday. Tapan Sen, General Secretary of CITU told NDTV that the strike will be valid from the first working shift starting 6 am tomorrow.

Number of workers expected to participate in Bharat Bandh: Over 25 crore

Workers' demands during Bharat Bandh: The workers will protest against central government policies and press for 12-point common demands of the working class on minimum wage, social security among others.

Trade Unions participating in Bharat Bandh:

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)

Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)

All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC)

Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC)

Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA)

All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU)

Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)

United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)

Sectoral independent federations and associations will be part of the Bharat Bandh.

Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh is not participating in the Bharat Bandh tomorrow, according to news agency PTI.