Indian Army Technical Entry Scheme (TES 44): Apply Online Till September 9

For its Technical Entry Scheme (TES 44) Indian Army has invited application from 10+2 pass candidates. Unmarried male candidates who have passed 10+2 examination from recognized education boards with a minimum aggregate of 70% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics are eligible for the course. "Candidate should not be born before 02 Jul 2001 and not after 01 Jul 2004 (both days inclusive)," the notification released by the Indian Army reads. On successful completion of 4 years of the course, cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lt.

The last date for submission of application is September 9.

After selection candidates will undergo 5 years of training which would include 1 year of basic military training at the Officer Training Academy Gaya, 3 years of pre commission training at CME Pune or MCTE Mhow or MCEME Secunderabad and 1 year of post commission training at CME Pune or MCTE Mhow or MCEME Secunderabad.

Candidates will be awarded Engineering degree after successful completion of the final examination.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview which will be conducted by the Service Selection Board (SSB). Candidates will be shortlisted for the SSB interview on the basis of the percentage of marks which will be decided by the Integrated HQ of MoD (Army).

The SSC interview will be held at Allahabad, Bhopal, Bengaluru and Kapurthala by Psychologist, Group Testing Officer and Interviewing Officer.

SSB interview will be held for 5 days.

Candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically fit, will be issued Joining Letter for training in the order of merit, depending on the number of vacancies available, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria, the official notification says.

