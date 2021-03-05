Army Recruitment Rally In Ranchi From March 10, Admit Card Released

Indian Army has released the admit cards for recruitment rally which is scheduled to be held in Ranchi.

Indian Army will hold a recruitment rally at Morabadi, Ranchi from March 10 to March 25. The admit cards of all the candidates who had registered their candidature for the rally have been released. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the Indian Army.

The recruitment rally will be conducted for the youth belonging to all 24 districts of Jharkhand state. The candidate who pass in the rally will then undergo medical exam and written tests.

Candidates have been asked to carry masks, gloves and sanitizers. They will maintain social distancing and adequate gap during the rally.

Army Recruitment Rally will be organized for all 24 districts of Jharkhand at Morabadi, Ranchi, 10th March onwards.

Kindly go through the notice for more info.

Spread the word!#IndianArmy#Recruitment#OpportunityForAll@DefenceMinIndia@JharkhandCMO@HemantSorenJMMpic.twitter.com/zSB00D09NL — DC Ranchi (@DC_Ranchi) February 26, 2021

The army has also asked all candidates to produce a COVID-19 free or asymptomatic certificate and no risk certificate when they report for the rally. The asymptomatic certificate should have been issued within 48 hours prior to the reporting for the rally.

"Candidates are required to bring the documents along with the original admit card. Candidates can only appear in one specific category during the recruitment year. Candidates are advised to check their age and education criteria before participating in the rally," the Indian Army has said in an official notification.

"All candidates will be thermally screened at rally site. Candidates having temperature/ showing symptoms will be directed to report again on last day of rally which is March 25 for all such cases. If candidate is again found with symptoms, he will not be allowed to participate in the rally," it has informed candidates.

