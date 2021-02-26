Army Recruitment Rally At Morabadi, Ranchi From March 10

Army recruitment rally in Morabadi, Ranchi begins on March 10.

Indian Army will hold a recruitment rally at Morabadi, Ranchi from March 10. "The recruitment rally will be conducted for the youth belonging to all 24 districts of Jharkhand state. The candidate who pass in the rally will then undergo medical exam and written tests," the army has said.

Candidates have been asked to follow COVID-19 protocol.

Army Recruitment Rally will be organized for all 24 districts of Jharkhand at Morabadi, Ranchi, 10th March onwards.

Kindly go through the notice for more info.

"All candidates will carry masks, gloves and sanitizers. They will maintain social distancing and adequate gap during the rally," the army has said in a notification.

"All candidates are required to produce a COVID-19 free or asymptomatic certificate and no risk certificate when they report for the rally. Asymptomatic certificate should have been issued within 48 hours prior to the reporting for the rally," the notification reads.

Candidates have to carry the admit card issued to them along with other document.

