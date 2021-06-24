Army To Conduct Recruitment Rally At Vishakhapatnam In August, Registration Open

Indian Army invites applications for recruitment rally at Vishakhapatnam

Indian Army will conduct a recruitment rally at Indira Priyadarshini stadium, Vishakhapatnam from August 16 to 31 for candidates of six districts of Andhra Pradesh: Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Yanam. Application forms for this rally is available on the website of the Indian Army. The deadline for the submission of the application forms is August 3.

Regarding report centre, the Indian Army has informed candidates that, "to avoid large gatherings at one place, candidates will be directed to report to different report centres in the close vicinity of main venue which is Indira Priyadarshini stadium. The same will be coordinated by the recruiting staff."

Candidates have also been asked to produce COVID-19 free or asymptomatic certificate and no risk certificate, issued within 96 hours prior to the rally, on the reporting day.

The rally will be held for selection to soldier general duty, soldier technical, soldier technical (aviation and ammunition examiner), solder technical nursing assistant, nursing assistant veterinary, soldier clerk and store keeper technical and soldier tradesman posts.

Admit cards for the recruitment rally will be released on the website on August 9. "Candidates are advised to carry their admit card and documents in water proof transparent document sleeves or sheet protection to guard against damage due to inclement weather," the Indian Army has said.

Candidates found medically fit in the rally will be given admit cards to appear for the common entrance exam.

Click here for more Jobs News