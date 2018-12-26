APSC Prelims Admit Card Released, Exam On December 30

APSC prelims admit card 2018 released at apsc.nic.in

Assam Public Service Commission (APS) has released the APSC prelims admit card on the official website of the Commission. APSC will hold the postponed Combined Competitive (Preliminary) examination, 2018 across the state in 31 centres and 122 venues on December 30, 2018. The total number of candidates who are eligible to appear the examination this year is 60,275. Out of these, 34,003 candidates are male and 26,272 are female. The APSC admit card has been released on the website, apsc.nic.in.

The candidates may download their APSC prelims admit card after entering their roll numbers and date of birth details after clicking a link "Download e-Admission certificate CCE(Prelim.)-2018" given on the homepage.

According to a statement from APSC, more than 60 thousand candidates will compete for 261 posts in the Assam Civil Services (Junior Grade) and allied services.

The Commission has increased the number of centres from 22 to 31 this year for the convenience of the candidates of the remote areas that includes nine district headquarters of the newly created districts of the state, said the statement.

"Video-recording of entire examination in all the venues will be done for the first time. The commission requests help and cooperation from all stakeholders for smooth conduct of the examination," APSC said in a statement.

The Commission has asked the applicants to bring to the notice of the APSC if any discrepancy found in prelims admit card.

APSC prelims exam 2018: Exam day rules

No request for change of venues etc will be entertained now.

Candidates are to enter the examination hall 30 minutes before commencement.

No candidate will be allowed to go out in the first hour and the last 30 minutes of the examination without submitting the booklets.

There will be no space arranged at the venues to keep mobile phones or other personal belongings. Therefore, please either do not bring them to the venues or arrange to keep them at your own risk.

The items allowed inside the examination hall are the APSC prelims admit card, a valid identity proof and ball point pen with blue/black ink.

Possession of barred items like mobile phone, Bluetooth, digital watch or any other electronic/mechanical communication device inside the examination hall will disqualify a candidate who may be debarred from appearing in any examination conducted by the Commission.

The candidates are required to maintain decorum inside the examination hall befitting the stature of the examination.

