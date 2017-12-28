APPSC Panchayat Secretary Group 3 Result Declared; Check Now At Psc.ap.gov.in Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Panchayat Secretary grade 4 main (CBT) results on its official website.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Panchayat Secretary grade 4 main (CBT) results on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exams which were held on August 6 and 7 can check their result on psc.ap.gov.in. The main (CBT) examination was held in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad for selection of Panchayat Secretary (Grade - IV) post.



How to check APPSC group 3 results 2017?



Step 1: Go to the official website: www.psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'AP Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service - Group-III Services - Mains Marks List'

Step 3: On the new page, click on the district from the list given.

Step 4: A pdf will open with candidate's name, their marks in respective papers and total marks.



APPSC had, last year, invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 1055 grade 4 panchayat secretary posts in the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service. The scale pay for this post is Rs. 16,4000 to Rs. 49,870.



The final selection will be made on the basis of marks scored by candidates in the main examination. The minimum qualifying marks in the main examination for selection in case of OC category is 40%, BC category is 35% and for SC, ST and PH categories is 30%.



