APPSC Forest Section And Beat Officer Results 2025 Declared, Check Direct Link

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the results of candidates who have provisionally qualified to appear for the Main Examination for recruitment to positions in the Forest Subordinate Service. Results are available for the Forest Section Officer, Forest Beat Officer, and Assistant Beat Officer exams. The examinations were conducted on September 7. Candidates who appeared can now check their qualification status for the Main Examination on the official APPSC website, psc.ap.gov.in.

Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates on the Main Examination schedule and other instructions.

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Result 2025- Download PDF Here

This recruitment drive was conducted to fill vacant posts in the Andhra Pradesh Forest Subordinate Service under both General and Limited Recruitment categories.

How To Download APPSC Forest Beat Officer Result 2025

Visit the official website of APPSC, psc.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the Results / Examinations section.

Find the link labeled APPSC Forest Beat Officer Result 2025 and click on it.

Enter your registration number and date of birth/password to log in.

Your result will be displayed on the screen, showing your qualifying status.

Download the result as a PDF and print a copy for reference in future recruitment stages.

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Exam: Steps To Calculate Marks

Before calculating your marks, you should check the exam pattern and the official answer key.

The marking scheme for the exam is as follows:

Correct Answer: +1 mark for each correct response.

Incorrect Answer: -⅓ mark for each wrong response (negative marking).

Unanswered Question: 0 marks (no addition or deduction).

Using this marking scheme, you can estimate your score even before the official APPSC FBO Result 2025 is released.

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Final Merit List 2025

The final merit list for the Forest Beat Officer 2025 will be released after the Physical Test and Document Verification stages are completed. It will be published alongside the official APPSC FBO result on the commission's website.

The merit list is prepared based on the candidate's overall performance across all stages of the recruitment process, including: