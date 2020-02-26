APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Hall Ticket Released. Direct Link Here

APPSC hall ticket for the lecturer recruitment exam has been released at psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC hall ticket: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission or APPSC has released the hall ticket for the lecturer recruitment examination. The APPSC hall ticket for the lecturer recruitment exam in Government Polytechnic Colleges in AP Technical Education Service has been released on the official website. The hall ticket has been released at psc.ap.gov.in. According to a schedule released by the Commission earlier this month, the APPSC Government Polytechnic Colleges lecturer recruitment exam will be held next month in four days.

The exam will be held on March 12, 13, 14 and 15 in various centres across the state.

"Candidates can download the Hall tickets from 26.02.2020 for Main Examination (Computer Based Test) to the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic in A.P Technical Education Service vide Notification No: 23/2018 which is scheduled to be held from 12/03/2020 to 15/03/2020 FN & AN will be hosted on the Commission's website: https://psc.ap.gov.in," the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

APPSC hall ticket: How to download

Follow these steps to download your APPSC hall tickets:

Step One: Go to the official website of APPSC

Step Two: Click on the "Hall Tickets for the Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges (Engineering and Non-Engineering) in A.P Technical Education Service - Notification No.23/2018 - are available for download (Published on 26/02/2020)" link in the homepage

Step Three: On next page, enter Your User ID and Password details, then click submit

Step Four: Download your APPSC hall ticket.

