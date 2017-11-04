APPSC Degree Lecturers Recruitment 2017 Exam Results Published @ Psc.ap.gov.in, Check Now Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Hyderabad published the results of Computer based On-line Examination held for the recruitment of lecturer in government degree colleges in the state.

30 Shares EMAIL PRINT APPSC Degree Lecturers 2017 Exam Results Published @ Psc.ap.gov.in, Check Now New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Hyderabad published the results of Computer based On-line Examination held for the recruitment of lecturer in government degree colleges in the state.



According to APPSC, the selected candidates are required to produce the Original Certificates along with two sets of copies relating to Age (SSC), Qualifications, Community and Latest Creamy Layer exemption certificate in case of BCs as per G.O.Ms.No. 3, BC (W) (C2) Dept. dt. 04/04/2006 (prescribed format hosted on website), Certificate relating to claim of age relaxation, and other relevant certificates at the time of verification of documents, failing which, they will not be admitted for interview.



No extension of time will be given for production of original certificates for any reason, whatsoever, said the commission on the results notification.



The verification of the certificates will be held to the candidates who are directed to attend interview in Forenoon should come by 8.00AM and the candidates who are directed to attend interview in afternoon should come by 11.00 AM to the Commission's office from 27/11/2017 to 14/12/2017 Only eligible candidates will be allowed for the Oral Test (Interview) to be held at 10.30AM on the same day.



The Interview schedule will be placed in the Website separately.



The candidates should download the Interview Call letter (Memo), Check lists, Attestation Forms and other relevant forms from the Commission's website www.psc.ap.gov.in from 04 /11/2017 and should submit at the time of verification of the certificates.

APPSC Lecturers Recruitment 2017 Exam Results: How to check APPSC Degree Lecturers 2017 Exam Results Published @ Psc.ap.gov.in, Check Now



Follow these steps to check the results:



Step 1. Go to the official website of APPSC



Step 2. Click on this link: "RESULT NOTIFICATION OF NOTIFICATION No.26/2016 TO THE POST OF LECTURERS IN GOVT. DEGREE COLLEGES IN A.P COLLEGIATE EDUCATION SERVICE (Published on 04/11/2017)"



Step 3. Check your roll number from the next page open



Click here for more







Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Hyderabad published the results of Computer based On-line Examination held for the recruitment of lecturer in government degree colleges in the state. APPSC , on the basis of the results of the Computer based On-line Examination held on June 6, 2017 to the post of lecturer in government degree colleges in A.P Collegiate Education Service, released the candidates' s register numbers on the official website. These candidates have been provisionally picked up for the Verification / ORAL TEST (Interview).According to APPSC, the selected candidates are required to produce the Original Certificates along with two sets of copies relating to Age (SSC), Qualifications, Community and Latest Creamy Layer exemption certificate in case of BCs as per G.O.Ms.No. 3, BC (W) (C2) Dept. dt. 04/04/2006 (prescribed format hosted on website), Certificate relating to claim of age relaxation, and other relevant certificates at the time of verification of documents, failing which, they will not be admitted for interview.No extension of time will be given for production of original certificates for any reason, whatsoever, said the commission on the results notification.The verification of the certificates will be held to the candidates who are directed to attend interview in Forenoon should come by 8.00AM and the candidates who are directed to attend interview in afternoon should come by 11.00 AM to the Commission's office from 27/11/2017 to 14/12/2017 Only eligible candidates will be allowed for the Oral Test (Interview) to be held at 10.30AM on the same day.The Interview schedule will be placed in the Website separately.The candidates should download the Interview Call letter (Memo), Check lists, Attestation Forms and other relevant forms from the Commission's website www.psc.ap.gov.in from 04 /11/2017 and should submit at the time of verification of the certificates.Follow these steps to check the results:Step 1. Go to the official website of APPSCStep 2. Click on this link: "RESULT NOTIFICATION OF NOTIFICATION No.26/2016 TO THE POST OF LECTURERS IN GOVT. DEGREE COLLEGES IN A.P COLLEGIATE EDUCATION SERVICE (Published on 04/11/2017)"Step 3. Check your roll number from the next page openClick here for more Jobs News