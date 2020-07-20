APPSC Declares Final Result For Assistant Executive Engineer Post

APPSC has released the final result of the Assistant Executive Engineer recruitment.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the final result of the Assistant Executive Engineer recruitment. A total of 278 candidates have been selected for appointment to the post in Civil, Electrical and Mechanical discipline.

APPSC Assistant Executive Engineer Recruitment Result

Candidates have been selected on the basis of screening test (written examination) held on february 17, 2019 and main examination (computer based test) May 14 and 15, 2019 and verification of original certificates held from January 6-10, January 28, June 5, June 29 and July 2.

"If, it comes to the notice of the Commission later that any Candidate furnished false information or the selection is not in order due to any act of Omission or Commission of any Candidate then his/her provisional selection is liable to be cancelled at any stage and he/she will forfeit all consequential benefits including that of selection, besides the Commission reserves the right to take any action as it deems fit in the circumstances of the case in terms of the various enabling provisions as notified in Notification No.09/2018," the Commission has said in the notification released on its website.

The recruitment was notified in November 2018. A total of 309 vacancies were notified to be filled through this recruitment.

