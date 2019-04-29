APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket Released; Direct Link Here

APPSC hall ticket released on psc.ap.gov.in for Group 2 services prelims

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission or APPPC hall ticket for group 2 services has been released online. APPSC hall tickets are available for download on the website, psc.ap.gov.in. The Candidates who have registered for the APPSC Group 2 prelims exam may download their hall tickets from the official websites after their registration details. The screening test for group 2 service exam is scheduled to be held on May 5. The Commission conducts screening test only when the number of applicants exceeds 25,000.

APPSC Group 2 Hall Tickets: Direct link to download

Download your APPSC Group 2 hall tickets from this link given here:

APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket Direct link

APPSC Group 2 Services Exam Hall Tickets: How To Download

Follow these steps to download your APPSC Group 2 hall tickets:

Step One: Go to the official website of APPSC

Step Two: Click on the APPSC "Hall Tickets for the Notification No.25/2018 Group II Services - are available for download (Published on 28/04/2019)", link in the homepage

Step Three: On next page, enter Your User ID and Password details, then click submit

Step Four: Download your APPSC Group 2 hall ticket.

The APPSC will conduct group 1 and group 2 services exam in May. The Commission has modified the exam dates "owing to administrative exigencies." As per the new schedule, the preliminary test for Group 1 service exam is scheduled to be held on May 26. The exam was initially scheduled for March 10 and was later rescheduled to March 30.

While a total of 169 vacancies will be filled in the group 1 services, 446 vacancies have been notified by the Commission for the group 2 services.

The exams will be held at 13 exam centres: Srikakulam, East Godavari, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapuramu and Kurnool.

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts shall be based on the merit in the Main Written examination (Conventional) followed by oral test (Interview).

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.