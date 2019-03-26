Andhra Pradesh APPSC Group 1, 2 Services Exam In May

APPSC Group 1, 2 Exam Date Announced

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct group 1 and group 2 services exam in May. The Commission has modified the exam dates "owing to administrative exigencies." As per the new schedule, the preliminary test for Group 1 service exam is scheduled to be held on May 26. The exam was initially scheduled for March 10 and was later rescheduled to March 30. Likewise the screening test for group 2 service exam is scheduled to be held on May 5. The Commission conducts screening test only when the number of applicants exceeds 25,000.

While a total of 169 vacancies will be filled in the group 1 services, 446 vacancies have been notified by the Commission for the group 2 services.

The exams will be held at 13 exam centres: Srikakulam, East Godavari, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapuramu and Kurnool.

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts shall be based on the merit in the Main Written examination (Conventional) followed by oral test (Interview).

The main exam for group 2 services will be held on July 18 and 19.

The Panchayat Secretary grade IV screening test will be held on April 21.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.