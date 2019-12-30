Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) To Release Annual Exam Calendar On January 1

APPSC exam calendar 2020 on January 1

Starting this year Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), which handles the recruitment and appointment of government jobs, would release the yearly job calendar. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made two important announcements related to state government recruitment, in October, one of which was releasing the annual recruitment calendar. With this the APPSC would be in the line of UPSC, SSC, IBPS and few other state public service commissions.

Yearly calendars would help candidates manage their time for exam preparation.

The exam calendar would have details on the exam name, date of notification, starting and ending date of application process and date of exam (preliminary and main).

The other announcement made by Andhra Pradesh CM in October was regarding the interview process in job selection. The Chief Minister also directed the Commission to do away with the existing system of conducting interviews for the recruitment. He asked it to conduct only the written examination to ensure transparency in the recruitment process.

Following this decision, there will be no interviews for the recruitment to be made from January 2020.

APPSC is likely to delay fresh recruitment for 2020 as it has rescheduled few exams in February-March. The Commission had postponed forest range officer exam, main exam for lecturer post in polytechnic and degree colleges and exams for various gazette and non gazette posts. These exams were scheduled to be held in October-November, this year.

Click here for more Jobs News