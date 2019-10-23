APPSC Postpones Many Recruitment Exams Till February-March 2020

APPSC Forest Range Officer, other recruitment exams postponed

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed the main exam of various ongoing recruitments till February-March 2020. The exams were scheduled to be held in October- November. These are the exams for which preliminary tests were conducted earlier.

The forest range officer recruitment exam will be held on February 3-5. Likewise main exam for lecturer post in polytechnic and degree colleges would be held from February 17-20 and March 12-13, respectively.

Exams have also been rescheduled for various gazette and non gazette posts.

"...are postponed on administrative grounds," said the Commission in a notification.

Meanwhile, job seekers in Andhra Pradesh will get annual recruitment calendar starting from January 2020. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the APPSC to release the recruitment schedule annually in January. This would help job aspirants to plan their preparation for the exams.

The government has also directed the Commission, which is conducts recruitment in the state among others, to do away with interviews. The Chief Minister asked the APPSC to conduct only written exam. This would ensure transparency in the recruitment process, he said. He has asked the officials to consider taking the help of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the conduct of APPSC written exams.

