In AP, No Interview For Government Jobs. Yearly Recruitment Calendar From 2020

APPSC to release the yearly recruitment exam calendar from January 2020.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) would release the annual recruitment calendar on January 1 every year. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the Commission to release the yearly recruitment exam calendar from January 2020. As per the Chief Minister's decision the Chief Secretary will hold a meeting in third week of November to prepare a list of vacancies in all the departments. By the end of November, another meeting will be chaired by the Chief Minister where the number of vacancies to be filled, budget allocation and other proposals will be discussed.

The Chief Minister also directed the Commission to do away with the existing system of conducting interviews for the recruitment. He asked it to conduct only the written examination to ensure transparency in the recruitment process.

Following this decision, there will be no interviews for the recruitment to be made from January 2020.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to consider taking the help of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to bring more transparency in the conduct of APPSC written exams.

The government said this was another key decision taken to bring transparency and end corruption in the system.



