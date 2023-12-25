Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Hiring Lecturers With Salary Up To Rs 98,000

APSC Lecturer Vacancies Notification 2023: The hiring initiative aims to fill 99 vacancies.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of lecturer positions, with applications being accepted through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. The registration window is scheduled to open on January 29 and close on February 18, 2024. The hiring initiative aims to fill up 99 vacancies.

Details of vacancies faculty-wise:

Architectural engineering: 1

Automobile engineering: 8

Bio-Medical Engineering: 2

Commercial & Computer Practice: 12

Ceramic Technology: 1

Chemistry: 8

Civil Engineering: 15

Computer Engineering: 8

Electronics & Communication Engineering: 10

Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 2

Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering: 1

Lecturer in English: 4

Garment Technology: 1

Geology: 1

Mathematics: 4

Mechanical: 6

Metallurgical Engineering: 1

Mining Engineering: 4

Pharmacy: 3

Physics: 4

Textile Technology: 3 Salary details: Selected candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs 56,100 to Rs 98,400. Age limit: Applicants' age should be between 18 and 42.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates interested in applying for these positions can check the educational qualifications and age limits outlined in the detailed notification here.

Application fees:



The application fee is Rs 250, and an additional Rs 120 is charged for the examination. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, PBD, and Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fees.