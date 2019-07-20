Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Secretary Grade IV Exam Result Out

APPSC Panchayat Secretary Result Declared

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the prelims result for the Panchayat Secretary recruitment exam. The APPSC Panchayat Secretary result is available on the official website psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have qualified the exam can now appear for the main exam scheduled for August 26. Candidates should note that the main exam date has been revised; the exam was earlier scheduled to be held on August 2. The APPSC Panchayat Secretary prelims exam was held on April 21. Through this recruitment the Commission will recommend candidates for appointment to Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) post in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service.

The result of more than 2000 candidates have been rejected for not following the norms of the examination and answer sheet representation.

Out of the total candidates who took the exam in April, a total of 14175 candidates have qualified the exam and are eligible to appear for the main exam in August. Of the total qualified candidates 2197 are from Prakasam district followed by 1761 from Vizianagaram, 1628 from Srikakulam, 1548 from Visakhapatnam and 1367 from East Godavari. Likewise among other qualified candidates 331 are from West Godavari, 283 from Krishna, 644 from Guntur, 804 from Nellore, 1815 from Chittoor, 12 from Kadapa, 568 from Ananthapuram and 1217 from Kurnool district.

