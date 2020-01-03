APPSC Recruitment Calendar By Mid-January: Report

APPSC recruitment calendar was supposed to be released on January 1.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) would release the recruitment calendar for the 2020 by mid- January, according to the New Indian Express. The recruitment calendar, the first of its kind for state government recruitment, was supposed to be released on January 1. In October, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed the Commission to start releasing the annual recruitment time table starting from 2020.

"The process of counting the vacant posts in each category and quota from each department is the reason for delay in releasing the calendar. If this process would have been completed earlier, we could have released the calendar by the beginning of the month," the New Indian Express quoted the APPSC secretary PSR Anjaneyalu.

NDTV contacted the APPSC office for inputs in this regard, but did not elicit any response.

Job aspirants, in the State, are awaiting the annual calendar which would help them to manage time for the exam preparation.

Many government recruitment bodies like UPSC, SSC and others, which are solely responsible for the recruitment process, release the recruitment/ exam calendar annually.

The calendar would have details like the exam name, duration of application process, exam date, expected date of result, etc.

The Commission would conduct main exams for few major recruitment in February-March. These exams were initially scheduled to be held in October-November.

Click here for more Jobs News