AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer Key Soon. Details Here

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key to be released at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer Key 2019: Andhra Pradesh (AP) government today held various written examinations for various posts in Home, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Municipal Administration departments today. Recruitment examinations to five posts of Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam recruitment (as it is famously known), were held today and the answer keys of these exams are expected anytime soon. Panchayat Secretary (Grade V), Ward Women and Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Mahila Police), Welfare and Education Secretary (Rural), and Ward Administrative Secretary exams were held in the forenoon session today as the Panchayat Secretary (Grade VI) Digital Assistant exam was held in the afternoon. AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key is expected to be released at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

According to official notification, the Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam "answer key will be published in the website after conduct of the examination", however, it has not mentioned a time for the release.

"Any objections with regard to the key and any other matter shall be filed within 3 days after publication of the key in the prescribed proforma available in the website," the notifications said regarding AP Grama Sachivalayam answer keys.

The objections received in the prescribed proforma and within due date will be referred to Expert Committee for opinion and to take appropriate decision thereon by the Department, it said.

"As per decision of the Department a revised key will be hosted and it will be final. In the event of any question found improper by the expert committee, it will be reckoned for adding marks for all the candidates. Any objection filed after expiry of specified time from the date of publication of key would not be entertained," the notification said regarding AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key.

Panchayat Secretary (Grade V) recruitment has 7,040 while Panchayat Secretary (Grade VI) Digital Assistant recruitment is for 11,158 vacancies. Ward Women and Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Mahila Police) recruitment is being done for 14,944 vacancies.

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be based on the merit in the OMR based written examinations which were held today.

VRO, Survey Assistant, ANM/Ward Health Secretary, Village Agriculture Secretary, Village Horticulture Secretary, Village Fisheries Assistant, Animal Husbandry Assistant, Engineering Assistant (Grade II), Ward Amenities Secretary, Village Sericulture Assistant, Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary, Ward Welfare & Development Secretary, Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary, and Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II) recruitment exams held in upcoming days till September 8.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.