AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer Key 2019 For Category 3 Posts Out. Check Here

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019 out @ gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in and vsws.ap.gov.in.

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019: Andhra Pradesh (AP) government has released the AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key for Village Agriculture Secretary and Village Horticulture Secretary exams held on September 4 in two sessions. AP Grama Sachivalayam answer keys have been released on the official websites gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in and vsws.ap.gov.in. Before this, the state agency which is currently conducting the recruitment exams for more than 1 lakh posts released the answer keys VRO, Survey Assistant, ANM and Ward Health Secretary, Panchayat Secretary (Grade VI) Digital Assistant, Panchayat Secretary (Grade V), Ward Women and Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Mahila Police), Welfare and Education Secretary (Rural), and Ward Administrative Secretary posts.

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019: Village Agriculture, Horticulture Secretary answer keys

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019: How to raise objections

"Any objections with regard to the key and any other matter shall be filed within 3 days after publication of the key in the prescribed proforma available in the website," the notifications said regarding AP Grama Sachivalayam answer keys. So, the candidates who want to raise objections in this regard may submit their challenges in coming three days.

The objections received in the prescribed proforma and within due date will be referred to Expert Committee for opinion and to take appropriate decision thereon by the Department, according to the official notification.

"As per decision of the Department a revised key will be hosted and it will be final. In the event of any question found improper by the expert committee, it will be reckoned for adding marks for all the candidates. Any objection filed after expiry of specified time from the date of publication of key would not be entertained," the notification said regarding AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key.

