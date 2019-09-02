AP Grama Sachivalayam Digital Assistant Answer Key Released. Check Here

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019: Digital Assistant keys out at vsws.ap.gov.in

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019: Andhra Pradesh (AP) government has released the AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key for Panchayat Secretary (Grade VI) Digital Assistant exam held yesterday. The Digital Assistant answer keys have been released on the official website of the AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment. The recruitment agency has released AP Grama Sachivalayam answer keys for the Category 1 posts like Panchayat Secretary (Grade V), Ward Women and Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Mahila Police), Welfare and Education Secretary (Rural), and Ward Administrative Secretary yesterday. 6,26,748 candidates had registered for this Digital Assistant recruitment which was announced to fill vacancies in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department of Government of Andhra Pradesh.

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer keys for these posts have been released at the official websites gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in and vsws.ap.gov.in.

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019: Check Digital Assistant answer keys here

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019 for Digital Assistant posts here:

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019: How to raise objections

The objections regarding AP Grama Sachivalayam answer keys can be raised through logging into the direct link given here:

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key objections direct link

"Any objections with regard to the key and any other matter shall be filed within 3 days after publication of the key in the prescribed proforma available in the website," the notifications said regarding AP Grama Sachivalayam answer keys. So, the candidates who want to raise objections in this regard may submit their challenges in coming three days.

The objections received in the prescribed proforma and within due date will be referred to Expert Committee for opinion and to take appropriate decision thereon by the Department, according to the official notification.

"As per decision of the Department a revised key will be hosted and it will be final. In the event of any question found improper by the expert committee, it will be reckoned for adding marks for all the candidates. Any objection filed after expiry of specified time from the date of publication of key would not be entertained," the notification said regarding AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key.

Panchayat Secretary (Grade V) recruitment has 7,040 while Panchayat Secretary (Grade VI) Digital Assistant recruitment is for 11,158 vacancies. Ward Women and Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Mahila Police) recruitment is being done for 14,944 vacancies.

