AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer Key 2019 For Category 1 Released. Check Here

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019: Andhra Pradesh (AP) government has released the AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key for the category 1 exams held today. The answer keys have been released for the Category 1 posts like Panchayat Secretary (Grade V), Ward Women and Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Mahila Police), Welfare and Education Secretary (Rural), and Ward Administrative Secretary. More than 12.5 lakh candidates had registered for these recruitment and the exams were held in the forenoon session today. AP Grama Sachivalayam answer keys for these posts have been released at the official websites gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in and vsws.ap.gov.in.

"Any objections with regard to the key and any other matter shall be filed within 3 days after publication of the key in the prescribed proforma available in the website," the notifications said regarding AP Grama Sachivalayam answer keys. So, the candidates who want to raise objections in this regard may submit their challenges in coming three days.

The Panchayat Secretary (Grade VI) Digital Assistant exam was held in the afternoon today and answer key for this exam is yet to be released.

AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key for this Panchayat Secretary recruitment is also expected to be released at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

The objections received in the prescribed proforma and within due date will be referred to Expert Committee for opinion and to take appropriate decision thereon by the Department, according to the official notification.

"As per decision of the Department a revised key will be hosted and it will be final. In the event of any question found improper by the expert committee, it will be reckoned for adding marks for all the candidates. Any objection filed after expiry of specified time from the date of publication of key would not be entertained," the notification said regarding AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key.

Panchayat Secretary (Grade V) recruitment has 7,040 while Panchayat Secretary (Grade VI) Digital Assistant recruitment is for 11,158 vacancies. Ward Women and Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (Mahila Police) recruitment is being done for 14,944 vacancies.

