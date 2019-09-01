Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment Exam Begins Today

AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam On September 1-8

Exam for recruitment to more than 1.6 lakh vacancies notified by the Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam begins today. The exam would commence in the forenoon. As per the data shared by the authority more than 17 lakh candidates would take the exam from September 1 to September 8.

The official website has also enabled the option to find the exam centre on Google map. Click here for locating the exam centre.

Reportedly 15 lakh candidates would sit for the exam on the first day itself. To assist candidates the government had facilitated help desks at bus stations and railway stations.

Reports also say that in view of unforeseen circumstances all Xerox centres have been asked to close.

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transportation Corporation has provided special bus services to candidates.

Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam will be recruiting candidates on various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant etc.

This is the second biggest recruitment drive conducted in the state this year. Prior to this, the government had completed the recruitment process for 1.75 lakh Gram Volunteers.

