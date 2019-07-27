AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: Online Application Begins For Over 1.6 Lakh Vacancies

AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment announced for over 1.6 lakh vacancies

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2019: The much awaited Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam recruitment notification has finally been released. As per reports, the Grama Sachivalayam will be recruiting eligible candidates on over 1 lakh vacancies. The online application process has also begun and candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria will be able to complete the application process on the official website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. The selection process will be based on a written test or interview or both.

Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam will be recruiting candidates on various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant etc.

Reportedly the last date to complete application process is August 15, 2019.

The minimum eligibility requirement is that the candidate must have passed class 12 from a recognized board of education. Candidates can check the detailed eligibility requirement after the website is back up and running.

The application process involves a one-time profile registration, application submission, and fee payment. Candidates can check detailed recruitment notification for the different posts here.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment One Time Profile Registration: Direct Link

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment Application: Direct Link

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment Application Fee Submission: Direct Link

Andhra Pradesh government, this year, is on a major recruitment spree and recently concluded the application process for recruitment of over 1.75 lakh Grama Volunteers.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.