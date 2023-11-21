AIIMS Recruitment 2023: 3,036 Positions To Be Filled, Check Details

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Those interested and eligible can apply at www.aiimsexams.ac.in.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi is currently accepting applications for non-faculty positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,036 vacancies in Groups B and C. The application window, which opened on November 17, will close on December 1, 2023. Those interested and eligible can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Important dates

The status of applications can be verified by December 5, 2023. Admit cards will be issued on December 12, 2023. The examination is scheduled for December 18 and 20, 2023, in major cities across the country.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Application fee

For general and OBC category candidates, the application fee is Rs 3,000, while SC/ST/EWS candidates are required to pay Rs 2,400. Persons With Disabilities are exempt from the fee.

Applicants applying to multiple groups must submit separate applications and pay the examination fee for each group individually.

Once the application fee is paid, it is non-refundable, even in cases of rejection due to ineligibility for the applied post.

Applications lacking the prescribed fee will not be considered.

The application fees of SC/ST candidates participating in the examination will be refunded to their source account after the results are declared.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Exam pattern

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will consist of two parts: General and Domain Specific.

General:

Duration: 45 minutes

Total MCQs: 40 Sections

General Intelligence and Reasoning (10), General Awareness & Knowledge of Computers (10), Quantitative Aptitude (10), English/Hindi Language and Comprehension (10)

Domain Specific:

Duration: 45 minutes

Total MCQs: 40

Each question carries equal marks with no negative marking for incorrect answers. Qualifying marks: 40% for UR/EWS, 35% for OBC, and 30% for SC & ST. For PWBD, irrespective of the category, the qualifying marks are 30%.

