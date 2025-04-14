AIIMS Invites Applications For Junior Resident Posts; No Written Test Needed

Government jobs 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has announced openings for Junior Resident positions on a contractual basis. Eligible candidates will be required to attend document verification on April 16 followed by a walk-in interview on April 17.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Applicants must hold an MBBS degree from an institution recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC).
- For positions in the Anatomy Department, candidates must have an MSc in Human Anatomy.
- For roles in Hospital and Healthcare Management, a degree in MBA or MHA is required.
Completion of the compulsory rotatory internship on or before March 31, 2025, is mandatory.
Age Limit:
Candidates must not be older than 30 years. However, relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.
Selection Process:
The recruitment process will include:
- Document Verification
- Walk-in Interview
Remuneration:
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 56,100.
How To Apply:
- Interested candidates must visit the official AIIMS Jodhpur website, aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.
- Go to the Recruitment section and click on the Google Form link to fill out the required details.
- Download the offline application form using the given link.
- Complete the form, attach the necessary documents, and report at the interview venue on the scheduled date.
Interview Venue:
E-Classroom, Second Floor, Medical College, AIIMS Jodhpur
Check the Official Notification here.