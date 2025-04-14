AIIMS Invites Applications For Junior Resident Posts; No Written Test Needed

Government jobs 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has announced openings for Junior Resident positions on a contractual basis. Eligible candidates will be required to attend document verification on April 16 followed by a walk-in interview on April 17.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must hold an MBBS degree from an institution recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

For positions in the Anatomy Department, candidates must have an MSc in Human Anatomy.

For roles in Hospital and Healthcare Management, a degree in MBA or MHA is required.

Completion of the compulsory rotatory internship on or before March 31, 2025, is mandatory.

Age Limit:

Candidates must not be older than 30 years. However, relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

Selection Process:



The recruitment process will include:

Document Verification

Walk-in Interview

Remuneration:

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 56,100.

How To Apply:

Interested candidates must visit the official AIIMS Jodhpur website, aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.

Go to the Recruitment section and click on the Google Form link to fill out the required details.

Download the offline application form using the given link.

Complete the form, attach the necessary documents, and report at the interview venue on the scheduled date.

Interview Venue:

E-Classroom, Second Floor, Medical College, AIIMS Jodhpur

Check the Official Notification here.