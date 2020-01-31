AIIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card Released. Exam In February.

AIIMS Nursing Officer admit card has been released on the official website

After almost a year of waiting, AIIMS has finally released the admit card for Nursing Officer recruitment. Nursing Officer recruitment for AIIMS Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna and Raipur was announced in September 2018 but examination wasn't held even after one year of announcement of vacancies.

AIIMS has finally released the admit card for the Nursing officer exam which will be held in February.

Applicants can download their admit cards by logging into their candidate's profile on the AIIMS Exams portal, 'aiimsexams.org'.

AIIMS had announced 600 Nursing Officer vacancies for Bhopal AIIMS, 600 vacancies for AIIMS Jodhpur, 500 vacancies for AIIMS Patna, and 300 vacancies for AIIMS Raipur.

The exam will be held in computer-based mode. The exam will be held on February 7.

The recruitment test will be of 3 hours duration. There will be 200 Multiple-Choice Questions with four alternatives for each question. Out of the 200 questions, 180 will be subject-specific, and 20 will test a candidate's General Knowledge and Aptitude.

One-third of the total marks allotted to a question will be deducted in case of a wrong answer.

The qualifying marks in Recruitment Examination will be 50% for UR, 45% for OBC and 40% for SC and ST. PWBD candidates will be given an additional 5% relaxation will be given irrespective of the category.

The result of the exam is subject to the outcome of Delhi High Court's decision on a petition filed by Yasmeen Mansuree, an acid attack victim. In her petition she had challenged the AIIMS Nursing Officer recruitment notification which says only disabled one leg (OL) category of PwBD (persons with benchmark disability) candidates are suitable for the said post and doesn't allow acid attack victims the right to be considered for seats reserved for PwBD category.

Click here for more Jobs News