AIIMS Nursing Officer Exam In February

AIIMS Nursing Officer exam to be held on February 7

The nursing officer recruitment exam for AIIMS Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna and Raipur is expected to be held after more than a year. The exam was scheduled to be held on January 7 last year, and as per the recent communication from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the exam will be held on February 7. The recruitment was notified in 2018 and online registration for AIIMS nursing officer recruitment had ended on October 29, 2018.

Candidates will receive their admit card in due course of time. Admit cards will be available online at the official website aiimsexams.org.

The exam was postponed in October, due to assembly election in Rajasthan and Telangana.

The exam is subject to the outcome of Delhi High Court's decision on a petition filed by Yasmeen Mansuree, an acid attack victim. In her petition she had challenged the AIIMS Nursing Officer recruitment notification which says only disabled one leg (OL) category of PwBD (persons with benchmark disability) candidates are suitable for the said post and doesn't allow acid attack victims the right to be considered for seats reserved for PwBD category.

Yasmeen had suffered an acid attack in 2004. After the attack she obtained a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery from Rufaida College of Nursing, Jamia Hamdard University in the year 2014 and worked as a nurse in different hospitals.

"This recruitment examination for the post of Nursing Officer -2018 of AIIMS, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna and Raipur is subject to the final outcome of W.P.(C) No. 11456/2018 pending in the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi, New Delhi," reads the notice shared by AIIMS.

A total of 2000 posts would be filled through this recruitment.

