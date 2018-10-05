2000 Nursing Officer Recruitment Announced By AIIMS

AIIMS Recruitment 2018 For 2000 Nursing Officer Posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced recruitment for 2000 Nursing Officer posts. Vacancies are available at AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Raipur. Candidates with B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing or B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery and registered as nurses and midwife in State/ Indian Nursing Council are eligible to apply. Candidates with Diploma qualification need to have two years experience in a minimum 50 bedded hospital. Candidates can apply at aiimsexams.org.

Applicants must be in 21-30 years. Upper age limit shall be determined as on last date of closing of registration form.

Candidates must deposit application fee of Rs 1500 (Rs 1200 for SC/ ST candidates and PwD candidates are exempted from paying the application fees).

AIIMS will conduct computer based test for selection to the post. The exam will be held on December 7, 2018. The result will be declared on December 18, 2018.

Interested candidates can apply till October 29, 2018.

Vacancy Details

AIIMS Bhopal: 600 posts

AIIMS Jodhpur: 600 posts

AIIMS Patna: 500 posts

AIIMS Raipur: 300 posts

'Degrees / diplomas/ certificates including technical education degree / diplomas awarded through Open and Distance Learning Mode of education by the Universities established by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature, Institutions Deemed to be Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 and Institutions of National Importance declared under an Act of Parliament stand automatically recognized for the purpose of employment to posts and services under the Central Government provided they have been approved by the University Grants Commission,' clarifies the job notice about the educational qualification.

