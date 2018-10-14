AIIMS Postpones Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam

AIIMS Nursing Officer Exam Date Postponed

'Due to the announcement of Assembly Elections in Rajasthan and Telangana the date of recruitment examination for the post of Nursing Officer-2018 for AIIMS, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna and Raipur scheduled to be held on Friday 7th December 2018 has been postponed till further orders,' reads an official statement from the Assistant Controller of Exams, AIIMS, New Delhi. Online registration for 2000 nursing officer posts at AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Raipur is under way right now. The last date of registration is October 29.

AIIMS Nursing Officer 2018 Notification

No change in registration date has been notified by AIIMS, so far. Interested candidates should therefore submit their applications before October 29 at aiimsexams.org.

Candidates with B.Sc (Hons) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing or B.Sc. (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery and registered as nurses and midwife in State/ Indian Nursing Council are eligible to apply. Candidates with Diploma qualification need to have two years experience in a minimum 50 bedded hospital. Applicants must be in the ag group of 21-30 years.

Out of the total number of vacancies, 600 each are available at AIIMS Bhopal and AIIMS Jodhpur. At AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Raipur, 500 and 300 vacancies are available, respectively.

