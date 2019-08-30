AIIMS Cancels Junior Account Officer Exam

The AIIMS Junior Account Officer exam was scheduled to be held as a Computer-Based Test on Saturday.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has cancelled the Junior Account Officer exam scheduled to be held on August 31, 2019. The Medical Institute has not mentioned any reason for the cancellation. The AIIMS Junior Account Officer exam was scheduled to be held as a Computer-Based Test on Saturday.

"In reference to Notice No.29/2019 dated 14th August, 2019 regarding Online CBT Mode Examination (Screening/Qualifying) for the post of Junior Account Officer at AIIMS, New Delhi scheduled on Saturday, the 31st August, 2019, it is hereby informed that as per Office Memorandum No.F.2-50/2018-Estt.(RCT) dated 29th August, 2019 received from Admn. Officer, Recruitment Cell, AIIMS, New Delhi, the competent authority has decided to cancel the examination (Screening/Qualifying) for the said post of Junior Account Officer at AIIMS, New Delhi," a notification published by AIIMS said.

No new date has been announced for the said examination by the Insitute.

