AIBE Result 2019: AIBE 13 Result Soon @ Allindiabarexamination.com; Details Here

AIBE result 2019: All India Bar Examination Or AIBE XIII 2019 result will be released soon on the official website of the exam. The AIBE result can be accessed from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. Earlier, the Bar Council of India, the official organiser of AIBE, had released the answer key for the AIBE-XIII, conducted on December 23, 2018. Objections, if any, were invited on objectionsaibe11@gmail.com, within the next 10 working days, i.e, January 10, 2019, till 5:00 PM, after which no claim were entertained whatsoever, and the AIBE results will now be declared based on the Answer keys as uploaded.

The objective of The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is to examine an advocate's capability to practice the profession of law in India.

The AIBE assesses skills at a basic level, and is intended to set a minimum benchmark for admission to the practice of law; it addresses a candidate's analytical abilities and understanding basic knowledge of law.

After passing the examination candidate will be awarded "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India. AIBE is conducted in 40 cities all across India. Candidates will have 11 languages to choose for attempting the examination.

Examination pattern will be multiple choice question and it will be open book exam.

"Result for AIBE-XIII will be announced on (25th Feb, 2019) Latest by 5.00PM," said a notification posted on the official website of AIBE.

