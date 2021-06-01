AFCAT 2021: Registration For Air Force Common Admission Test Begins Today

AFCAT 2021 registration begins today

AFCAT 2021 registration begins today. The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) registration process will be open till June 30. A total of 334 vacancies in flying branch and ground-duty branch will be filled out of which two positions in the ground duty nontechnical branches is reserved for law qualified candidates.

The age limit for flying branch is 20-24 years as on July 1, 2022 and it is 20-26 years for ground duty branches.

Apply Online (Direct link will be added after registration begins)

"Online applications are invited for the courses commencing in July 2022 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (technical and non-technical branches). Online applications are also invited for grant of PC or SSC for NCC special entry scheme (for flying branch) and for meteorology entry," the Indian Air Force has said.

After candidates are selected, the training will commence in the first week of July 2022 at Air Force Academy Dundigal, Hyderabad. The duration of training for flying and ground duty technical branches is 74 weeks and for ground duty non technical branches is 52 weeks.

Click here for more Jobs News