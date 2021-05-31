Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) Registration Begins On June 1

AFCAT registration will be held from June 1 to June 30.

The option to register for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) will begin tomorrow, June 1. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Indian Air Force and candidates can fill and submit it within June 30.

"Online applications are invited for the courses commencing in July 2022 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (technical and non-technical branches). Online applications are also invited for grant of PC or SSC for NCC special entry scheme (for flying branch) and for meteorology entry," the Indian Air Force has said.

Candidates joining as PC officer would be in service till the age of superannuation as per their branch and rank. SSC officers will be granted PC as per service requirements, willingness, suitability and merit. The tenure of flying branch SSC officers is 14 years and 10 years for ground duty branches.

After the selection process is over, training will commence in the first week of July 2022 at Air Force Academy Dundigal, Hyderabad. The duration of training for flying and ground duty technical branches is 74 weeks and for ground duty non technical branches is 52 weeks.

The age limit for flying branch is 20-24 years as on July 1, 2022 and it is 20-26 years for ground duty branches.

Two positions in the ground duty non technical branches is reserved for law qualified candidates.

