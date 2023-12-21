Airports Authority Of India Issues Job Notification For 119 Vacancies, Check Age Limit, Salary Details

AAI Recruitment 2023: Candidates can apply on the official website, www.aai.aero.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced job openings for junior assistant and senior assistant positions. The application process will start on December 27, with a deadline set for January 26. Interested and individual candidates can apply by visiting the official website at www.aai.aero once the application window opens. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 119 vacancies.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 73 vacancies

Junior Assistant (Office) NE: 2 vacancies

Senior Assistant (Electronics): 25 vacancies

Senior Assistant (Accounts): 19 vacancies

AAI Recruitment 2023: Age limit

Candidates must be between 18 to 30 years old as of December 20, 2023.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 1000. However, women, SC, ST, Ex-servicemen, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, and apprentices who have completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI (as per the Apprentices Act 1961) won't have to pay the application fee.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply:

Go to the official website of AAI at www.aai.aero.

Click on the career tab on the homepage.

Find the registration link under "Direct Recruitment for ​Jr.Asst (Fire Service) under SRD, Jr. Asst (Office), Sr.Asst(Electronics), Sr.Asst(Accounts) in AAI Southern Region - Advt. No.SR/01/2023."

Complete the registration.

Upload all required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Keep a hard copy of the application for future reference.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Salary details

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) (Rs 31,000 - Rs 92,000)

Junior Assistant (Office) (Rs 31,000 - Rs 92,000)

Senior Assistant (Electronics) (Rs 36,000 - Rs 1,10,000)

Senior Assistant (Accounts) (Rs 36,000 - Rs 1,10,000)

In addition to basic pay, dearness allowance, perks, HRA, and other benefits, which include CPF, Gratuity, Social Security Schemes, Medical Benefits, etc., are admissible as per the Airports Authority of India Rules & Regulations.

For more detailed information, candidates can refer to the official notification here.