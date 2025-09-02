CBI Arrests Airport Authority Manager In Rs 232 Crore Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Rahul Vijay, a Senior Manager at the Airports Authority of India (AAI), for allegedly siphoning off approximately Rs. 232 crores of public funds.

Investigators are calling this one of the biggest financial scams of the year.

Fraud at Dehradun Airport

The case was triggered by a complaint from AAI, which flagged massive irregularities during Vijay's posting at Dehradun Airport between 2019 and 2023. Officials say he systematically manipulated electronic records — creating fictitious assets, duplicating bills, and inflating figures by casually adding extra zeros.

Money Trail

Investigators allege Vijay diverted the inflated amounts straight into his personal bank accounts and later pushed the funds into trading accounts. In one instance, he is accused of swindling ₹189 crore in a single stroke by quietly padding a contract entry with an extra zero.

Searches & Recovery

On August 28, CBI teams raided Vijay's residence and office in Jaipur, seizing property papers, securities, and other incriminating documents.

What Next?

The accused is now under arrest. CBI says the probe is far from over as the money trail is being pieced together.

This staggering scam has sent shockwaves through AAI, raising questions on how such a massive fraud slipped past routine checks for years.