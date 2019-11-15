Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed Due To Landslide, 3,000 Vehicles Stranded

The highway remained closed for three days last week due to snowfall and landslides.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for vehicular traffic today due to a landslide in Ramban district that left over 3,000 vehicles stranded, officials said.

The 270-km-long highway, which is the only all-weather road link between Kashmir and the rest of the country, was blocked by the landslide at the Digdol area in the district on Thursday night, they said.

Over 3,000 heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and 300 light motor vehicles (LMVs) are stranded at different locations along the highway, the officials said.

Personnel and machinery have been deployed to clear the area, the officials added.

The highway remained closed for three days last week due to snowfall and landslides triggered by heavy rains.

